10 dangerous toys to look out for this holiday season

There’s a group called World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) that has put out a killjoy list of dangerous toys for the holiday season. According to their website, here are the dangerous toys and a brief reason why each is hazardous :

1. Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites — Potential for ingestion and battery related injuries

2. Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster — Potential for eye injuries from the discs being fired

3. Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw — Potential face and eye injuries

4. Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade — Spring loaded plastic blade, potential blunt force and eye injuries

5. Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll — Removable head band can be ingested, a definite choking hazard

6. Zoo Jams Xylophone — Slender rigid drumstick handle, potential for ingesting and choking hazard

7. Nici Wonderland Doll — Miniclara The Ballerina: It comes with a small kitten accessory that could be a choking hazard

8. Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket — Potential for eye, face, and other impact injuries

9. Cutting Fruit — The magnetic apple, pear, and orange are sold with a “slicing knife” made of hard plastic leaving potential for puncture and blunt force injuries

10. Chien A’ Promener Pull Along Dog — A 19 inch “pull along” cord could cause entanglement and strangulation injuries

None of these is as dangerous as Mainway Toys’ “Bag O’ Glass.” That’s a Saturday Night Live reference for our younger listeners.

