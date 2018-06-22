10 best & worst things about summer in NJ
Another summer has begun this week in New Jersey. If you've lived here for a long time, or if you're fairly new, you may not be aware of all of the things New Jersey has to offer this time of year. Even longtime residents tend to stay in their "zone" or their preferred shore town since childhood. Compared to other states around the country, the Garden State has so much within an hour or two drive from where you live. Most good, some not so good. Here's a quick overview.
The Good:
- The Shore — We have so many different towns with so many different vibes, you could spend every day of the summer at a different spot.
- Jersey Tomatoes — I've tasted tomatoes from California to Southern Italy to the south of France. Ours are the best!
- State Parks — With history all around us, to the amazing diversity of geography here, our state parks offer close, inexpensive recreation for people of all ages and budgets.
- Beach Bars — From restaurants and bars on the Delaware River to the shore and all the bays, there are literally dozens of places to sit and eat and drink on the water with a beautiful view.
- World Class Fishing — From the hundreds of lakes, streams, and bays to the huge fleet of charter and party boats "down the shore," there's not a better place to be a fisherman than here!
- Theme Parks — From the dozens of amusement parks on boardwalks at the shore, to the charming little ones dotting the state, check this link for some you may not have heard of that you will fall in love with.
The Bad:
- The Shore Traffic — pick your times to go or you'll be cursing and sweating on one of our many roads to or from the beach.
- Ticks — Lyme disease ain't no joke. Our state is loaded with deer ticks, so make sure to check yourself in the woods.
- Beach Tags — There are only a handful of free beaches in the state. People from all over the country and the world don't get it. Neither do I!!
- Out of Towners — Be nice, they'll be gone in a couple of months.
More from New Jersey 101.5: