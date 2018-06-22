10 best & worst things about summer in NJ

Another summer has begun this week in New Jersey. If you've lived here for a long time, or if you're fairly new, you may not be aware of all of the things New Jersey has to offer this time of year. Even longtime residents tend to stay in their "zone" or their preferred shore town since childhood. Compared to other states around the country, the Garden State has so much within an hour or two drive from where you live. Most good, some not so good. Here's a quick overview.