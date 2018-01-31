10 beauty hacks that save time, money — Forever 39 Podcast
Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.
A woman’s beauty regimen can seem endless, expensive, and time-consuming. If you're looking to steamline your routine while saving a few dollars in the process, we've got a few beauty tricks that will do just that.
In this Forever 39 episode, we take a look at some beauty hacks from Cosmopolitan and BuzzFeed that will save you time, money, and aggravation. From using a Band-Aid to create nail art to drawing a hashtag for the perfect smoky eye, we're pretty sure some of these hacks will get a ringing endorsement from women on the go.
What beauty hacks are your favorites? Have you ever tried a hack that just didn't work? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com.
Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — What dating rules no longer apply in 2018? PLUS: Are you addicted to your cell phone? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.
Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.
— Annette and Megan, Forever 39
Join us for next week’s podcast when we discuss the dangers of vaping, scoring a raise in 2018, and how to stop comparing yourself to other women.