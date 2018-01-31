Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

A woman’s beauty regimen can seem endless, expensive, and time-consuming. If you're looking to steamline your routine while saving a few dollars in the process, we've got a few beauty tricks that will do just that.

In this Forever 39 episode, we take a look at some beauty hacks from Cosmopolitan and BuzzFeed that will save you time, money, and aggravation. From using a Band-Aid to create nail art to drawing a hashtag for the perfect smoky eye, we're pretty sure some of these hacks will get a ringing endorsement from women on the go.

What beauty hacks are your favorites? Have you ever tried a hack that just didn't work? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com .

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — What dating rules no longer apply in 2018? PLUS: Are you addicted to your cell phone? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

