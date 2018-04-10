$1 margaritas are back all across NJ, here’s where

This is not an ad. I just love when companies do stuff like this. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar is back at it for the entire month of April. They brought back their $1 margaritas known as the DOLLARITA. When you name a drink that, there's no guessing what it will cost you. Not much.

A press release on their website says, "Margaritas are extremely poular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy. We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we're excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring."

The return of spring? I'll drink to that! Yes! Please return it! And with temperatures this Friday and Saturday expected to be in the 70's a margarita would pair nicely! So here's a list of Applebee's in New Jersey if you want to take part. Share this with your friends so they don't miss out.

Applebee's Atlantic City

129 N. Michigan Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Applebee's Brick

52 Brick Plaza, Brick, NJ 08723

Applebee's Bridgewater

640 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Applebee's Butler

1200 Rt. 23 North, Butler, NJ 07405

Applebee's Clark

1255 Raritan Rd., Clark, NJ 07066

Applebee's Clifton

375 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ 07014

Applebee's Dover

435 RT. 46E, Dover, NJ 07801

Applebee's East Hanover

240 State Route 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Applebee's Edison

1045 Rt. 1 South, Edison, NJ 08837

Applebee's Flanders

50 International Drive, Flanders, NJ 07836

Applebee's Flemington

244 Hwy. 202, Flemington, NJ 08822

Applebee's Forked River

404 South Main Street, Forked River, NJ 08731

Applebee's Garfield

186 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026

Applebee's Hackensack

450 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Applebee's Hackettstown

225 Mountain Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Applebee's Hamilton

333 State Highway #33, Hamilton, NJ 08619

Applebee's Hammonton

47 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037

Applebee's Howell

4721 US Hwy. 9 North, Howell, NJ 07731

Applebee's Jersey City

Hudson Mall, 701 Rt. 440 South, Jersey City, NJ

Applebee's Kearny

175 Passaic Ave., Kearny, NJ 07032

Applebee's Lawrenceville

3330 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Applebee's Linden

671 West Edgar Rd., Linden, NJ 07036

Applebee's Manahawkin

205 Rt. 72 West, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Applebee's Manalapan

55 US Highway 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Applebee's Manchester

1055 Route 70, Manchester, NJ 08759

Applebee's Mays Landing

700 Consumers Sq, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Applebee's Milltown

324 Ryders Lane, Milltown, NJ 08850

Applebee's Monroe Township

1830 S. Black Horse Pike, Monroe Township, NJ

Applebee's Newark

383 Springfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103

Applebee's Newton

6 North Park Drive, Newton, NJ 07860

Applebee's North Bergen

2100 88th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Applebee's Ocean Township

2301 Rt. 66, Ocean Township, NJ 07712

Applebee's Paramus

17 East Ridgewood Avenue, Fashion Center Mall, Paramus, NJ 07652

Applebee's Parsippany

1057 Route 46 East, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Applebee's Pennsville

419 North Broadway, Pennsville, NJ 08070

Applebee's Phillipsburg

1323 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Applebee's Piscataway

1282 Centennial Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Applebee's Sicklerville

455 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

Applebee's Somers Point

51 Bethel Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244

Applebee's Swedesboro

1639 Center Square Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Applebee's Tinton Falls

14 Park Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Applebee's Toms River

1201 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Applebee's Totowa

465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

Applebee's Turnersville

3800 Black Horse Pike, Turnersville, NJ 08012

Applebee's Union

965 Jefferson Avenue, Union, NJ 07083

Applebee's Union

1721 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

Applebee's Vineland

3849 South Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360

Applebee's Wall

2007 Hwy. 35, Wall, NJ 07719

Applebee's Woodbridge

251 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

