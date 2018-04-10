$1 margaritas are back all across NJ, here’s where
This is not an ad. I just love when companies do stuff like this. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar is back at it for the entire month of April. They brought back their $1 margaritas known as the DOLLARITA. When you name a drink that, there's no guessing what it will cost you. Not much.
A press release on their website says, "Margaritas are extremely poular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy. We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we're excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring."
The return of spring? I'll drink to that! Yes! Please return it! And with temperatures this Friday and Saturday expected to be in the 70's a margarita would pair nicely! So here's a list of Applebee's in New Jersey if you want to take part. Share this with your friends so they don't miss out.
Applebee's Atlantic City
129 N. Michigan Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Applebee's Brick
52 Brick Plaza, Brick, NJ 08723
Applebee's Bridgewater
640 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Applebee's Butler
1200 Rt. 23 North, Butler, NJ 07405
Applebee's Clark
1255 Raritan Rd., Clark, NJ 07066
Applebee's Clifton
375 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ 07014
Applebee's Dover
435 RT. 46E, Dover, NJ 07801
Applebee's East Hanover
240 State Route 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936
Applebee's Edison
1045 Rt. 1 South, Edison, NJ 08837
Applebee's Flanders
50 International Drive, Flanders, NJ 07836
Applebee's Flemington
244 Hwy. 202, Flemington, NJ 08822
Applebee's Forked River
404 South Main Street, Forked River, NJ 08731
Applebee's Garfield
186 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026
Applebee's Hackensack
450 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Applebee's Hackettstown
225 Mountain Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Applebee's Hamilton
333 State Highway #33, Hamilton, NJ 08619
Applebee's Hammonton
47 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037
Applebee's Howell
4721 US Hwy. 9 North, Howell, NJ 07731
Applebee's Jersey City
Hudson Mall, 701 Rt. 440 South, Jersey City, NJ
Applebee's Kearny
175 Passaic Ave., Kearny, NJ 07032
Applebee's Lawrenceville
3330 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Applebee's Linden
671 West Edgar Rd., Linden, NJ 07036
Applebee's Manahawkin
205 Rt. 72 West, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Applebee's Manalapan
55 US Highway 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726
Applebee's Manchester
1055 Route 70, Manchester, NJ 08759
Applebee's Mays Landing
700 Consumers Sq, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Applebee's Milltown
324 Ryders Lane, Milltown, NJ 08850
Applebee's Monroe Township
1830 S. Black Horse Pike, Monroe Township, NJ
Applebee's Newark
383 Springfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103
Applebee's Newton
6 North Park Drive, Newton, NJ 07860
Applebee's North Bergen
2100 88th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047
Applebee's Ocean Township
2301 Rt. 66, Ocean Township, NJ 07712
Applebee's Paramus
17 East Ridgewood Avenue, Fashion Center Mall, Paramus, NJ 07652
Applebee's Parsippany
1057 Route 46 East, Parsippany, NJ 07054
Applebee's Pennsville
419 North Broadway, Pennsville, NJ 08070
Applebee's Phillipsburg
1323 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Applebee's Piscataway
1282 Centennial Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 08854
Applebee's Sicklerville
455 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
Applebee's Somers Point
51 Bethel Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244
Applebee's Swedesboro
1639 Center Square Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Applebee's Tinton Falls
14 Park Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724
Applebee's Toms River
1201 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753
Applebee's Totowa
465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512
Applebee's Turnersville
3800 Black Horse Pike, Turnersville, NJ 08012
Applebee's Union
965 Jefferson Avenue, Union, NJ 07083
Applebee's Union
1721 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083
Applebee's Vineland
3849 South Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360
Applebee's Wall
2007 Hwy. 35, Wall, NJ 07719
Applebee's Woodbridge
251 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
