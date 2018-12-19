$1 billion in road projects coming to NJ in 2019

Several Garden State transportation infrastructure projects totaling more than $1 billion are about to be launched.

Over the next three months, the state Department of Transportation will issue more than $500 million in construction contracts. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which manages the Turnpike as well as the Garden State Parkway, is issuing more than $600 million in construction contracts between the end of this month and March of 2019.

Major repaving projects include Route 80 in Bergen and Morris counties from Fox Hill Road to Route 46, and from County Route 57 to Interstate 95.

Route 35 will be paved from Holmdel Road to Route 9 in Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

Route 55 in Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties will be paved from Leaming Mill Road to Ellis Mill Road.

The work includes reconstructing bridge decks at mileposts 141 and 142 on the Parkway in Union County.

Another project will lengthen Turnpike bridges at mileposts 30.75 in Camden County and 33.94 in Burlington County in preparation for future widening of the southern portion of the Turnpike.

The Parkway and the Turnpike will get 25 new live signs the provide accident, traffic and weather updates.

DOT spokeswoman Mairin Bellack said these improvements will help give commuters “a better ride in their daily commute. It’s important the driving public continues to see improvement in the roads they use and pay for every day.”

“Transportation infrastructure is important to our economy: You’re helping employment and you’re also paving the roads so people can get to their jobs easier.”

