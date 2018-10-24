$1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot won by single ticket

TRENTON — One dream down, one to go. Mega Millions officials said a ticket sold in South Carolina has the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Mega Million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5 and Megaplier 3. The single winning ticket has a cash value of $913.7 million.

Two tickets worth at least $1 million each were sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night's drawing, matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball. If the winning ticket applied the Megaplier, the ticket would be worth $3 million.

Mega Millions said nationwide there were 15,750,013 winning tickets.

The dream of winning a huge jackpot is still alive as tonight's Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $620 million ($354.3 million cash). Increased ticket sales will likely hike the jackpot before the 11 p.m. drawing.

