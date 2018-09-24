1-2 Giants are gonna be alright

The lyric I kept hearing in my head while watching the Giants beat the Houston Texans 27-22 was from the Beatles "Revolution", "Don't you know it's gonna be alright." As much as Giants fans wanted a "Revolution" after going 0-2, especially on the offensive line, the Giants proved not only to the fans but to themselves that they could take that line into a city that featured one of the toughest defensive lines in the league and win.

It seemed like once the Giants "planted" Ereck Flowers by benching him, the line bloomed. Despite the Texans J.J. Watt's three sacks, Eli Manning was able to stand back there and go 25/29 for 297 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Saquon Barkley the running back they took instead of picking Eli's replacement was able to rush for 82 yards on 17 carries and add another 35 yards receiving. Odell Beckham Jr caught 9 passes for 109 yards and the offensive line which was so bad last week took a huge step forward.

So what does this mean to a team that's built to win now around a 37 year old quarterback? It means they proved to themselves and their fans that they can win with this offensive line and these playmakers. They may have felt that but once you actually do it, it's so much easier to believe it. The 2007 Giants started 0-2 and gave up 80 points in the first two games,but it was a goal line stand at the end in week three against the Washington Redskins that showed the defense what new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had been preaching, that these methods work.

The Giants have a new defensive coordinator this year as well as a new 3-4 defense. James Bettcher's aggressive defense got the Giants 2 key turnovers to stop Texan drives and preserve the victory. The point is on both sides of the ball. After going 0-2 and seeing the offense in shambles last week in Dallas, winning is believing. Giants fans, of which I am one, can believe.....at least for another week ;)

